NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in connection to a 2021 shooting in a Norfolk hotel that left one man dead.

23-year-old Gary Dewayne Toone Jr. was sentenced to 10 years with three years suspended for voluntary manslaughter following the shooting death of 33-year-old Matthew Scott Philbrick.

The charges stem from a shooting on Oct. 14, 2021, at the Quality Inn on Premium Outlets Blvd. Officials say Philbrick was seen on security cameras roaming around the hotel and knocking on Toone’s room door.

Gary Toone Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Philbrick then asked Toone, along with other people who were in the room, if they know where the laundry room was located. People in the room, including Toone Jr., said they did not know where the laundry room and then Toone Jr. proceeded to shut the door in Philbrick’s face.

Officials say Philbrick then forced the door back open and rushed towards Toone. Toone then pulled a gun and shot Philbrick and fled with the other people in the room. Philbrick was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after.

Police found Toone several hours later at a hotel in Chesapeake and police say he confessed to the shooting. Toone Jr. plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in June 2022.