NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run that left and Old Dominion University tennis player seriously hurt.

Online court documents show that 25-year-old Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr. was sentenced to seven years and six months with two years and six months suspended for felony hit-and-run. This leaves Taylor to serve five years in prison.

Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr.

The incident occurred on Oct. 25, 2021 at the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street. Nicola Vidal was with his teammates following their game when Taylor drove over the concrete bumper in front of the store and rammed Vidal into a stone trash can.

As a result of the collision, Vidal’s leg was broken and his femoral artery was cut. The commonwealth’s attorney’s office says Vidal would have bled out if isn’t wasn’t for the help of a former Eagle Scout with a military background who was able to keep the bleeding under control until paramedics arrived.

Prosecutors say Taylor did not know Vidal or his teammates prior to the incident.