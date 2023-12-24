NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 38-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison in Norfolk Circuit for the armed robbery of a West Ocean View 7-Eleven.

On June 2, 2022, Quenton Lamont James and Laquisha Shante Nock, 29, walked into the 7-Eleven at 124 Maple Street armed with a gun and garden shears.

After forcing the store clerk to open the cash register, the pair grabbed $75 and took off.

On Oct. 17, James pleaded guilty to armed robbery and Judge Everett A. Martin Jr. sentenced James to five years in prison and three years of post-release.

Nock pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, and Judge Robert B. Rigney accepted her plea. She is docketed for sentencing on Jan. 12.