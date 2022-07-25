NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 5 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a 2021 home invasion in Norfolk that was caught on camera.

Nicholas P. Bond, who was 35 years old, at the time of the incident pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and larceny.

The charges stemmed from the incident that occurred late August 2021 in the 800 block of Maury Avenue. The homeowner said that no physical items were taken.

She was not home at the time of the invasion but was able to view it several hours later on her phone. She then called the police, who made sure the man was no longer in her house.

“He didn’t take anything and there was lots of things that he could’ve easily taken that were right there in plain sight, so I didn’t know why he didn’t take anything. But it’s unnerving that he was in the house for 15 minutes,” the woman previously told 10 On Your Side.

Bond was in the house for about 15 minutes before leaving. The homeowner believes he entered her home through an unlocked window.

After pleading guilty, Bond was sentenced to 6 years with 1 year suspended, leaving 5 years to spend. He was also given a year of unsupervised probation.