Man sentenced to 43 years in connection with 2018 Norfolk homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison in connection with a 2018 case where a man was found dead inside a Norfolk home.

Officers were initially dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of West Little Creek Road on Jan. 31, 2018, following a report of an unresponsive man.

In March of 2019, police arrested 42-year-old William G. Shahan following direct indictments from a grand jury.

Shahan was initially charged with 1st-degree murder, robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony.

During Shahan’s trial on Friday, a jury sentenced him to 43 years in prison including: