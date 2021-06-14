Man sentenced to 43 years in connection with 2018 Norfolk homicide

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
William G. Shahan Mugshot_1551969362756.PNG.jpg

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison in connection with a 2018 case where a man was found dead inside a Norfolk home.

Officers were initially dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of West Little Creek Road on Jan. 31, 2018, following a report of an unresponsive man.

In March of 2019, police arrested 42-year-old William G. Shahan following direct indictments from a grand jury.

Shahan was initially charged with 1st-degree murder, robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony.

During Shahan’s trial on Friday, a jury sentenced him to 43 years in prison including:

  • 30 years for 1st-degree murder
  • 5 years for robbery
  • 8 years combined for both counts for use of a firearm in commission of a felony

