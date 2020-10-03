Man sentenced to 33 years active prison time for fatally shooting Navy sailor

Norfolk
Raymond Martin and Tremaine Martin

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison for shooting and killing a U.S. Navy sailor in 2016.

Raymond Martin was sentenced Friday to 45 years in prison with 12 years suspended, leaving a 33-year active prison term. Raymond Martin pleaded guilty in connection with the murder on July 9, 2019.

Another man, Tremaine Martin, was also charged with murder and other felonies in connection with the shooting, but he was found not guilty on those July 11, 2019.

The two were arrested in 2018 in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old sailor Christopher R. Allen Jan. 4, 2016.

Christopher R. Allen (courtesy photo)

