Man sentenced to 30 years after shooting partner during Great Dismal Swamp picnic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who shot his partner during a picnic in the Great Dismal Swamp in May of last year is now facing 30 years in prison.

Reports say, 27-year-old Maurice Devonte Lee, had a tumultuous multi-year relationship with the victim, which escalated to the attempted murder in the Great Dismal Swamp.

Court documents presented at trial revealed that Lee stopped at his parents’ house to pick up a 9 millimeter semi-automatic handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets on the day of the incident.

Lee then lured the victim deep into the Great Dismal Swamp on the premise of having a picnic. Reports say that’s when Lee pulled out the firearm and shot the victim in the chest at point-blank range after accusing him of being “disloyal.”

Lee threatened to shoot the victim again in the head if he told anyone what happened. After the victim begged for his life and convinced Lee not to shoot him again, Lee called 911. When the dispatcher asked how the victim was shot, Lee said that it was a “long story” and that he had been trying to shoot a bear which turned out to be false.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries from the bullet but received emergency medical treatment and survived.

During the trial, Lee admitted to destroying evidence by throwing the victim’s phone in the swamp and wiping down the gun before first responders arrived.

Lee was sentenced to 30 years in prison for assault with intent to commit murder and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

