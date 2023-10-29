NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 30-year-old Breon Redus Davis was sentenced to a total of 24 years in prison after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter for a 2021 shooting incident.

Davis was sentenced to 15 years for the voluntary manslaughter of 27-year-old Dante George Southerland, and another nine years for violating his probation after his conviction.

On June 18, 2021, Davis and Southerland were arguing in the parking lot of the Tinee Giant store on East Princess Anne Road, officials said. Davis claimed the incident stemmed from road rage. Video surveillance from a nearby building showed Davis punch Southerland several times before shooting at him and chasing Southerland around the parking lot.

Southerland returned fire before falling to the ground. Davis fired 18 shots and Southerland shot four times, and suffering nine gunshot wounds. He died at the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

David fled to Georgia before turning himself in, and claimed that Southerland pulled a gun on him first, officials said.

On May 4, a Norfolk jury found Davis guilty of voluntary manslaughter. On July 13, Davis also pleaded guilty to being a convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm. On Friday, Oct. 27, Judge Robert B. Rigney sentenced Davis to a total of 24 years in prison and six months of post-release supervision.