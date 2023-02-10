NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Rashad Dooley, the man who skipped out on the verdict when a jury convicted him of three felonies, but not murder, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday in connection to the 2011 killing of an ODU student.

10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne was in the courtroom Friday and said Dooley was sentenced to 25 years active time, plus five years suspended, for conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, and attempted robbery.

Dooley was one of four men charged in the 2011 murder of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings and the wounding of his roommate, Jake Carey. He is the only man convicted in relation to the murder.

This is breaking news and will be updated.