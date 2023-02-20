NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man will spend 20 years behind bars in connection with the fatal shooting of a Norfolk teenager in 2020.

During his sentencing hearing Friday, a Norfolk judge gave 22-year-old Rahzel Washington a total of 20 years to serve in prison following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Moreell Circle in 2020.

Rahzel was found guilty on multiple charges regarding the case. For second-degree murder, he was given 30 years with 18 years suspended, leaving 12 years to serve. For two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, he was given a total of eight years. For robbery and conspiring to commit a robbery, he was given 10 years each, all of which were suspended.

He was also given a total of 30 years of supervised probation upon his release. In total, he will serve 20 years in prison.

Another suspect in the case, Sarah Bowen, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for her part in the incident.