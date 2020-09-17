Man sentenced to 1 year 6 months active time for fatal pedestrian crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced on Thursday in connection to a fatal pedestrian crash in Norfolk last December.

Walter B. Williams was found guilty of hit-and-run and driving with a revoked license in June. On Sept. 17, he was sentenced to six years with four years and six months of his time suspended. Williams will serve one year and six months of active time.

Records indicate that Williams was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in connection with the death of 43-year-old Tashena C. Pulley on Dec. 6.

Court records did not list the reason for the result, only that Williams was found not guilty or acquitted during a court hearing

Police in Norfolk said Pulley was walking in the 900 block of Ingleside Road around 10 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle. Police said the vehicle then fled the scene.

Pulley was found lying in the roadway. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for were she died shortly after.

