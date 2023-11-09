NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 33-year-old Lamont S. Smallwood was sentenced on second degree murder and gun charges for a deadly shooting in Norfolk’s Olde Huntersville neighborhood.

A Norfolk jury convicted Smallwood on the charges back in March. On Oct. 27, he was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court to 25 years and nine months

The crime occurred on May 29, 2022 in the 700 block of B Avenue. Officers arrived on scene around midnight to find Paul Robinson suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

Police arrested Smallwood on June 3.