Man sentenced following fatal shooting of Norfolk man in 2018

Norfolk

Courtesy – Norfolk Circuit Court

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Norfolk man in early 2018 was sentenced Tuesday morning.

In April 2018, Donovan Robinson was charged with the shooting death of 44-year-old Lanxter Kuykendall.

The incident happened on January 3 just before 6:10 p.m. when dispatch received multiple calls about a suspicious situation regarding a man lying on the ground in Denby Park.

When officers arrived, they found Kuykendall lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Robinson was initially charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony regarding the shooting the occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road.  

On Tuesday, officials from the Norfolk Circuit Court said Robinson pleaded guilty and was sentenced for voluntary manslaughter, a lesser felony than what he was initially charged.

According to court documents, Robinson was sentenced to 10 years with 9 years suspended. He was also convicted for the use of a firearm in commission of felony and was sentenced to 5 years, all suspended.

