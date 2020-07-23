Man sentenced following fatal DUI crash in Norfolk Food Lion parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In December 2018, a pedestrian was killed as the result of a DUI crash in a Norfolk Food Lion parking lot.

The crash happened on Christmas Eve just before 5 p.m. Police said that the driver of a truck, 74-year-old Charles R. Revele Jr., was intoxicated and recklessly driving through the lot on Tidewater Drive hitting several parked vehicles.

A man who was standing in between two of the parked vehicles became pinned. The man, Benson Adetimehin, was eventually freed from the vehicles by emergency personnel and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the incident.

Revele was taken into custody at the scene and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol where he remained in custody until sentencing.

On June 10, 2019, Revele submitted a plea of guilty for involuntary aggravated manslaughter and driving under the influence first offense with a BAC level greater than 0.20% — which was 0.22% when he was tested at the time of the incident.

On July 22, 2020, a Norfolk Circuit Court judge sentenced Revele to two years of active time to serve for the convictions of one count of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and one count of DUI.

The conviction and sentence breakdown is as follows:

(1) count of aggravated involuntary manslaughter – 10 years, 8 years suspended

(1) count of DUI – 12 months, all suspended

Latest News