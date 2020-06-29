Man says thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen from his SUV in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Brenton Cunningham says his SUV was broken into last week in Ocean View.

“It was sawzalls, drills, sanders, basic hand tools as well, my hand tote, my pliers, hammers — just basic stuff,” he said. He says a job site radio, leaf blower and multiple batteries were also taken.

Cunningham claims the tools total more than $5,000 in value.

So, he went to neighbors and found surveillance video. He says on video, he saw an SUV drive right up to his SUV. Then he saw a hand open his vehicle’s back hatch.

“They had to know where the cameras were because it’s kind of too perfect, because they literally blocked off all the camera views and kind of did it, and they were in and out within 30 seconds… That’s six years of my life gone in 30 seconds,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham says he uses these tools every day, and without them he can’t work.

“I build decks, pergolas, additions to houses and stuff like that, and I need most[of] that stuff every day. And so I can’t really do anything without them, so I’m stuck at home,” he said.

He says he had to fix the locks on his SUV that were broken by the person who took the tools.

He says he started a fundraising page so he can raise enough money to buy tools he once had, and get back to work sooner.

View that fundraising page here.

Latest Posts: