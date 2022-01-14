Norfolk Police release pictures of suspected bank robber

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon in the Ghent neighborhood.

According to police, the robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Bank of American in the 1900 block of Colonial Avenue, near 20th Street.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the following man believed to be the suspect:

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

