NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find 45-year-old David Simpson Jr., who was last seen on Wednesday on Jeffrey Drive near Tarrallton Park.

Police say they’re concerned for his well-being.

He’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds, with short blonde hair, fair skin and blue eyes. He’s also known to frequent Norview and Ocean View.

Anyone who’s seen Simpson is asked to call 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.