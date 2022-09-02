NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a homicide in Norfolk Friday evening.

According to police the call for the incident came in around 9:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. Ocean View. A man has been pronounced dead

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including the cause of the death and possible additional injuries.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.