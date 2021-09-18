Man pronounced dead following shooting on Madison Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead following a shooting on Madison Avenue in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:25 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Corprew Avenue in Norfolk. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened in the Spartan Village neighborhood near Norfolk State University.

Stop The Violence team leader Bilal Muhammad was there shortly after pushing for the community to find peaceful resolutions. It’s the second time he’s been to Madison Avenue this year.

Back in July, Muhammad was rallying for peace in the neighborhood after four children, ages 6 to 16, were shot.

“It was here,” said Muhammad. “Stop The Violence was here over the summer when four kids got shot. Right in the same neighborhood, right in the same street. Madison Avenue.”

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Corprew Avenue. A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Call came in around 12:24 p.m. Submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/FaR38lKB7K — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 18, 2021

Muhammad is actively working to help communities like this one who’ve collected a history of headlines regarding gun violence. He believes the problem starts with the communities not wanting help.

“That is a problem for this community, for this neighborhood. Because we’re not working together, we’re seeing corrupt activities take place, but we’re not speaking on it. We’re not working on building together, we’re not working together on it as a community.”

Muhammad fears the violence will continue to worsen if nothing is done to come together.

“If we want to reduce the crime, the violence… we got to work together. This community is a beautiful community, but if we don’t come together, it’s going to get worse. Gun violence is constantly escalating

and there’s no one really working together in this community.”

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.