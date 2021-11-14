Man pronounced dead at the scene, another injured following shooting on Strand St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead and another man was injured following a shooting in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.
According to Norfolk Police, the call for the shooting came in around 12 p.m. in the 1300 block of Stand Street.
One of the victims, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident. No further information has been released.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.