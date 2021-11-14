Man pronounced dead at the scene, another injured following shooting on Strand St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead and another man was injured following a shooting in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police, the call for the shooting came in around 12 p.m. in the 1300 block of Stand Street.

One of the victims, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident. No further information has been released.

#NorfolkPD is investigating a shooting in the 1300 blk of Strand St. A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Another man has been transported to SNGH w/ NLT injuries. Call came in at 12:00 p.m. Submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/Ve9qGhBMU2 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 14, 2021

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.