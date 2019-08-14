Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Norfolk woman’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man could face up to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two charges in connection to the 2018 death of a Norfolk woman.

Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney said 35-year-old Robert Colon pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempt to commit unlawful wounding in a hearing on Tuesday.

Norfolk police said 36-year-old Melissa Yuhas was found unresponsive outside of a home on Cape Henry Avenue and later died at an area hospital.

Police initially charged Colon with second-degree murder, but the charge was later amended. He was also charged in connection to the wounding of another man, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney office.

Colon is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13.