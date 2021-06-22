Man pleads guilty to murder charge in Norfolk girl’s fatal shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder this week nearly three years after a Norfolk girl was shot to death.

Deiontrae Bates, who was 20 at the time of the shooting in July 2018, also pleaded guilty on Monday to use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Other related charges in the case were withdrawn.

Officers found the victim shot on W. 28th Street and she later died at the hospital. Police did not release her name, but said she was between 15 and 17 years old. Norfolk Public Schools said in a statement at the time that she was a rising 11th grader.

Bates is scheduled to be sentenced on October 1.