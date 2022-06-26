He is set to be sentenced in September.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man recently pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a 2019 double shooting that left a man dead in Norfolk.

Court documents show that George Antonio Boyd pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated malicious wounding.

The charges stem from an October 2019 double shooting that left 18-year-old Rasaun Davidson dead and another woman with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Mariners Way. That’s in the Ocean Air section of Norfolk off of Chesapeake Boulevard.

At the time, a neighbor told 10 On Your Side that she heard “two big ole bangs” and an argument outside of the home.

“I heard a few arguments out there, but I didn’t pay it no mind because they’re arguing out there all the time,” she said. “But when I heard two big bangs, that’s when I looked out and seen and heard the kids hollering, ‘mommy, mommy!’ I knew something was going on out there.”

Boyd is set to be sentenced in September.