Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was arrested following a fatal shooting in Norfolk pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony charges.

The Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney said Wednesday 21-year-old Tyquan Shakir Winslow pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Winslow was charged after 23-year-old Christopher DeShawn Martin was shot and killed in the 8500 block of Wayland Street in September 2018.

A sentencing hearing for Winslow is scheduled for Nov. 22.