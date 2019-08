NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty in a crash that seriously hurt another man last year in downtown Norfolk.

John Vanderwilt pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. He will serve 15 days in jail and his license will also be suspended for a year.

Polcie said say Vanderwilt was driving on Granby Street near Plume Street when he lost control of the car and hit a man standing outside Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint.