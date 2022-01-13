Man pleads guilty in connection to 2019 shooting at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a 2019 shooting at the MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk.

Court documents show that Molek Alcantara pleaded guilty on Thursday to malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to ten years in prison but had five suspended. He will serve five years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised probation.

The charges are in connection to a shooting that injured two people inside the MacArthur Center in October 2019. Police said that both victims, a 56-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, had non life-threatening wounds.

Days later, detectives arrested 23-year-old Molek Alcantara and charged him with two counts each of malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

22-year-old Daquan Reed was also charged with accessory after the fact.