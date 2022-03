Police investigate a deadly shooting in the 9400 block of Hickory Street in the Ocean View area on June 22, 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection to the killing of a 53-year-old man in the Ocean View area of Norfolk back in 2020.

Brian M. Tharrington pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Police say Tharrington, who was 19 at the time, shot Darrell W. Moorehouse to death on June 2020 in the 9400 block of Hickory Street in West Ocean View.

No other information in the case was released at the time of the shooting.