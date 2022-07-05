NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 27-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on N. Military Highway Monday night.

Norfolk Police responded to the accident scene in the 6500 block of N. Military Highway around 10:20 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Ronaldo A. Luque-Hernandez.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.