NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — A man is dead following a shooting on Mariners Way early Friday morning.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 500 block of Mariners Way.

Officers arrived on the scene to find one man dead.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Mariners Way. A male has been pronounced deceased on-scene. Call came in around 4 a.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/hfvUwlElLu — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 11, 2021

No other details have been released by police.