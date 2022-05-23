NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was arrested on Friday after authorities say he kidnapped the mother of his child using zip ties and took her to Ohio.

Investigators were able to find her based on cell phone location data, after she was able to contact her family. She said she was abducted from her driveway by the estranged father of her child, who she had a restraining order against.

Norfolk detectives were able to track her last cell phone ping to the Laurelville, Ohio area, and contacted the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Authorities knew they were headed to Logan, Ohio, and were able to conduct a traffic stop on Main Street in Logan, about an hour southeast of Columbus. The victim was safely recovered and the suspect, 31-year-old James M. Hunter II, was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with kidnapping and additional charges could be presented by a grand jury, authorities say.

WAVY’s Regina Mobley is covering this story and will have more coming.