NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man and one juvenile were sent to the hospital following a shooting in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a gunshot disturbance around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Bagnall Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man and a male juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police have not confirmed the age of the juvenile.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. The juvenile was initially treated on the scene for a graze to the neck. The extent of the man’s injuries has not yet been released.

Police added that a second crime scene was located in the 800 block of Wide Street.

10 On Your Side is still learning more about the shooting including possible additional victims and available suspect information.

Bagnall Road shooting, May 9, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

