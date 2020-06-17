Man involved in fight with Norfolk deputies last May has charges dismissed following plea deal

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Circut Court confirmed that Jeffery Owens entered a nolo contendere plea last month on May 21.

Ownes was arrested for his involvement in a fight with Norfolk Sheriff’s Office deputies resulting in one of the deputies firing their weapon.

Norfolk police took Owens into custody following an hourslong manhunt on May 29, 2019.

Owens was later caught outside of MacArthur Center. He was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

The two deputies involved in the incident were placed on administrative duty.

His assault and battery charge was amended to obstruct/resist without force. Owens was sentenced to a year in jail.

He was dismissed on the remaining charges.

