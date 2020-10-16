Man injured in shooting on Peronne Avenue in Norfolk Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Peronne Avenue in Norfolk.
According to Norfolk Police, officers responded around 1:20 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Peronne Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.
Officers arrived to find a man who has been shot.
He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police are investigating, and detectives encourage those with information to come forward.
Police did not release additional details.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
