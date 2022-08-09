NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was shot in Norfolk Monday night.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue Ext. around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting, but when they arrived the victim had already been driven to the hospital.
Police say the 20-year-old’s injuries are not life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.