Man injured following weekend shooting at EZ Inn on Azalea Garden Dr in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a shooting in Norfolk over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to the EZ Inn restaurant and lounge on Azalea Garden Drive around 12:15 a.m. Sunday regarding a gunshot disturbance.

Soon after officers arrived at the scene, police got the call from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital informing them that a man arrived at the hospital suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

When investigators talked to the man, they learned that the shooting occurred at the EZ Inn.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Back in November, a 41-year-old man was shot dead at the same location. Norfolk Police later arrested a 34-year-old Chesapeake man in connection with the fatal shooting.