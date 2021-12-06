Man injured following weekend shooting at E Brambleton Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a shooting in Norfolk over the weekend.

According to Norfolk Police, officers got the call regarding a gunshot wound victim at a home in the 500 block of E. Brambleton Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4

When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.