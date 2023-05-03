NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man is injured following a shooting Tuesday evening in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for a report of a gunshot victim came in around 7:23 p.m. in the 1000 block of Park Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation shows that the shooting was the result of an argument that took place in the 2400 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

The investigation is ongoing.