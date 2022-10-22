NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was sent to the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 9:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.

Police say a man has been taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.