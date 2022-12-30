NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Norfolk early Friday morning.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just after 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 6100 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.