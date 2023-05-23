NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was injured following a shooting Monday night in the Calvert Square area of Norfolk.

According to police, the call for a report of a gunshot victim came in around 9:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Bagnall Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.