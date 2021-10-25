Man injured following shooting in Bayview area of Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot and injured late Saturday night in Norfolk’s Bayview neighborhood, police confirmed.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven store located at 1000 E. Bayview Avenue around 11:30 p.m., for the report of a gunshot victim. This is at the intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a non life-threatening injury. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10