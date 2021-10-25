Man injured following shooting in Bayview area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot and injured late Saturday night in Norfolk’s Bayview neighborhood, police confirmed.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven store located at 1000 E. Bayview Avenue around 11:30 p.m., for the report of a gunshot victim. This is at the intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a non life-threatening injury. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.