Man injured following shooting in Bayview area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot and injured late Saturday night in Norfolk’s Bayview neighborhood, police confirmed.
Officers were called to the 7-Eleven store located at 1000 E. Bayview Avenue around 11:30 p.m., for the report of a gunshot victim. This is at the intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard.
They arrived to find a man suffering from a non life-threatening injury. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
This investigation is ongoing.
