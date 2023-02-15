NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man was injured following an overnight shooting in Norfolk.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Princess Anne Road.

One man was injured, however, the extent of his injuries has not been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.