Man injured following Newport Ave. shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured following a shooting Monday evening in Norfolk.

Officials say the police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 7500 block of Newport Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the incident are still under investigation.