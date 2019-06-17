Man in Norfolk stabbed while trying buy drugs, police say

Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a man early Monday.

Police were called to the 300 block of Fort Worth Avenue for a stabbing and robbery.

When they got there, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a laceration. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment with non life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, the victim allegedly went to the location to buy drugs. When he arrived, the victim and two others got into a fight and the man was robbed and cut, investigators say.

There is no suspect information. If you have any information on this stabbing, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

