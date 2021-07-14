Man injured after shooting on Nicholson St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.
Norfolk Police say they got the call for the shooting around 1:50 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim in the 500 block of Nicholson Street.
When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the incident is still under investigation.
There are no further details.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.