Man injured after shooting on Nicholson St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk Police say they got the call for the shooting around 1:50 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim in the 500 block of Nicholson Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

There are no further details.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young

WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young