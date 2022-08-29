NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a shooting in Norfolk on Friday.

According to Norfolk police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 8200 block of Tidewater Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police later determined that the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Nicholson Street. During the shooting, a home and a car on Nicholson Street were also damaged by gunfire.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.