Man injured after shooting incident on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, they got the call from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday regarding a walk-in gunshot wound victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigations revealed the incident in the 500 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.