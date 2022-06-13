NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested following a shooting that left a man dead in 2020.

Norfolk police say 37-year-old Michael A. Faulkner has been indicted on charges of 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting on May 30, 2020, in the 1100 block of Oaklawn Avenue in Norfolk. When police got to the scene, they found 30-year-old Shelvin Alston suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 29 of that year, Faulkner was charged, however the charges were later dismissed in General District Court during a preliminary hearing.

He was again arrested on Monday and is currently being held in Norfolk City jail without bond.