Man in Norfolk suffers non life-threatening injuries following shooting inside parking garage

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Norfolk sustained non life-threatening injuries following a shooting inside a parking garage on Freemason Street early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a gunshot disturbance inside the parking garage at 161 W. Freemason Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Soon after they arrived at the scene, the officers learned that a man walked into Sentara Norfolk General with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man told officers he was shot during an altercation inside the garage.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

