Man in Norfolk attacked with hatchet following altercation, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are now investigating after a man was reportedly assaulted with a hatchet early Friday morning.

According to reports, officers responded to the 800 block of West 48th Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday regarding an assault.

When first responders attended to the man, officials say the victim appeared to have suffered from a non life-threatening injury believed to have been caused by a hatchet.

The victim reportedly refused treatment at the scene, however he was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was involved in an altercation with another man when the incident turned physical.

Police say the suspect fled before the police arrived.

The incident is sill under investigation and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

